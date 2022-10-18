ñol

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 18, 2022 4:03 AM | 1 min read
Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $23.47 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.5% to $167.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS to have earned $7.71 per share on revenue of $11.43 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.8% to $309.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • fuboTV Inc. FUBO issued preliminary Q3 North America revenue results above previous guidance. The company also reported a 27% increase in North America paid subscribers and ceased operation of Fubo Sportsbook. FuboTV shares jumped 9.9% to $4.45 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the opening bell, Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT is projected to post quarterly earnings at $6.68 per share on revenue of $16.64 billion. Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.9% to $400.99 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. NFLX to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion after the closing bell. Netflix shares rose 1.3% to $248.20 in after-hours trading.

