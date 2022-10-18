Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Johnson & Johnson JNJ to report quarterly earnings at $2.52 per share on revenue of $23.47 billion before the opening bell. Johnson & Johnson shares rose 0.5% to $167.40 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS to have earned $7.71 per share on revenue of $11.43 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Goldman Sachs shares gained 0.8% to $309.00 in the after-hours trading session.

fuboTV Inc. FUBO issued preliminary Q3 North America revenue results above previous guidance. The company also reported a 27% increase in North America paid subscribers and ceased operation of Fubo Sportsbook. FuboTV shares jumped 9.9% to $4.45 in the after-hours trading session.

