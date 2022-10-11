Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%

U.S. stocks pared some losses midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.51% to 29,350.50 while the NASDAQ fell 0.59% to 10,480.20. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,603.05.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares rose by 1.4% on Tuesday. Leading the sector was strength from e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF and Rite Aid Corporation RAD.



In trading on Tuesday, information technology shares dipped by 1%.



Top Headline

ForgeRock, Inc. FORG announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.3 billion.

Equities Trading UP

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares shot up 61% to $39.61 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.

Equities Trading DOWN

Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX shares tumbled 21% to $14.56 after the company and SeaSpine announced they will combine in a merger of equals. The company also announced preliminary Q3 net sales.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.9% to $89.38, while gold traded up 0.2% at $1,678.10.



Silver traded down 1.1% to $19.405 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.2% to $3.4230.



Euro zone



European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.67%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.89% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.84%. The German DAX declined 0.75%, French CAC 40 fell 0.42% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.99%.

The Bank of England widened its emergency bond buying operation to include purchases of inflation-linked gilts. The jobless rate in the UK declined to 3.5% in the three months to August, versus 3.6% in the earlier period, while average weekly earnings including bonuses rose by 6.0% year-over-year to GBP 617 in the same period. Industrial production in Italy surged by 2.3% from a month ago in August.

Economics

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index climbed to a four-month high of 92.1 in September from 91.8 in the previous month.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index declined to 41.6 in October versus a five-month high level of 44.7 in September.

The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

