Ethereum Falls Below $1,300; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 11, 2022 2:36 AM | 2 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded lower, but remained slightly above the $19,000 mark this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded lower, falling below the key $1,300 level on Tuesday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, XRP XRP/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded lower this morning.

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Chiliz CHZ/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $917.84 billion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2.5%. BTC was trading lower by around 2% to $19,036, while ETH fell by around 3.3% to $1,276 on Tuesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from AZZ Inc. AZZ and VOXX International Corporation VOXX, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:


Gainers

  • TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.05545
24-hour gain: 54.1%

  • Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $5.24
24-hour gain: 17.6%

  • Maker MKR/USD

Price: $944.93
24-hour gain: 2.3%

  • Convex Finance CVX/USD

Price: $5.53
24-hour gain: 1.3%

  • Quant QNT/USD

Price: $154.17
24-hour gain: 1%


Losers

  • Chiliz CHZ/USD

Price: $0.1872
24-hour drop: 12.7%

  • Ethereum Classic ETC/USD

Price: $23.89
24-hour drop: 11.3%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $1.30
24-hour drop: 10.3%

  • Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.03225
24-hour drop: 9.5%

  • NEAR Protocol NEAR/USD

Price: $3.20
24-hour drop: 8.8%

