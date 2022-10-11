Bilibili, H World Group And Other Big Losers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 100 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording losses in the previous session.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR shares fell 26.5% to close at $9.04 amid new US regulation tightening semiconductor exports to China.
- Five9, Inc. FIVN fell 25.6% to close at $57.30 after the company's CEO resigned and accepted a position at a pre-IPO company.
- TAL Education Group TAL fell 21.6% to close at $3.92. Shares of Chinese stocks traded lower after the US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. SCPH fell 19.3% to close at $4.02. The FDA has approved scPharmaceuticals’ Furoscix (furosemide injection), a proprietary formulation of furosemide delivered via an On-Body Infusor for congestion due to fluid overload in heart failure patients.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD declined 19.2% to close at $30.42.
- DraftKings Inc. DKNG declined 13.8% to settle at $14.28.
- Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN dropped 12.3% to close at $64.14.
- monday.com Ltd. MNDY fell 11.2% to close at $96.97.
- Sprout Social, Inc. SPT shares declined 10.7% to close at $55.34.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI fell 10.7% to close at $13.80 amid new US regulation tightening semiconductor exports to China.
- H World Group Limited HTHT declined 10.5% to close at $31.03. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower after the US announced export controls restricting China's ability to purchase certain chips.
- Varonis Systems, Inc. VRNS fell 10.5% to settle at $23.16. Shares of software companies traded lower amid a rise in treasury yields.
- Tenable Holdings, Inc. TENB declined 9.9% to close at $30.54. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector traded lower amid overall market weakness as stocks fall on concerns over Fed policy and Russia-Ukraine escalation.
- Credit Suisse Group AG CS dropped 7.6% to close at $4.48.
- Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS shares dropped 7.6% to close at $39.29.
