US Stocks Open Lower, Dow Falls 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 100 points on Tuesday.

Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.34% to 29,103.27 while the NASDAQ fell 1.68% to 10,364.72. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.11% to 3,572.28.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Consumer staples shares rose by 0.6% on Tuesday. Leading the sector was strength from e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. ELF and BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. BJ.



In trading on Tuesday, energy shares dipped by 2%.



Top Headline

ForgeRock, Inc. FORG announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.3 billion.

Equities Trading UP

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE shares shot up 54% to $38.04 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of DC-806. Clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients achieved with a mean percentage reduction in PASI from baseline at 4 weeks of 43.7% in the high dose group.

got a boost, shooting 49% to $22.60 after the company announced it will be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $2.3 billion. Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO shares were also up, gaining 18% to $24.08 after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 of Bylvay in Alagille syndrome showed highly statistically significant improvement in pruritus primary endpoint.



Equities Trading DOWN

Orthofix Medical Inc. OFIX shares tumbled 21% to $14.49 after the company and SeaSpine announced they will combine in a merger of equals. The company also announced preliminary Q3 net sales.

were down 18% to $2.62. Happiness Development Group shareholders approved a 1 for 20 reverse split of ordinary shares. Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER was down, falling 15% to $23.24 on reports the U.S. Department of Labor has released a proposal to make companies reclassify independent contractors as employees.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 2.6% to $88.74, while gold traded down 0.1% at $1,672.80.



Silver traded down 1.4% to $19.335 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.4% to $3.4175.



Euro zone



European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.1%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.2% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1%. The German DAX declined 1.1%, French CAC 40 fell 0.9% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 1.5%.



Economics

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index climbed to a four-month high of 92.1 in September from 91.8 in the previous month.

The IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index declined to 41.6 in October versus a five-month high level of 44.7 in September.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is set to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

COVID-19 Update

