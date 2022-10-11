AZZ, Leggett & Platt And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AZZ Inc. AZZ to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $470.94 million before the opening bell. AZZ shares gained 0.3% to $39.15 in after-hours trading.

Coinbase Inc. COIN said that it obtained "in-principle approval" to provide cryptocurrency services in Singapore from the Monetary Authority of Singapore. The company is expected to release its Q3 financial results on Thursday, November 3. Coinbase shares fell 0.4% to $66.78 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. ETWO to have earned $0.06 per share on revenue of $163.39 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. E2open Parent Holdings shares gained 4.5% to $6.28 in the after-hours trading session.

