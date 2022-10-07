AMD, Tilray Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Matrix Service Company MTRX to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $181.84 million before the opening bell. Matrix Service shares closed at $4.35 on Thursday.

Levi Strauss & Co LEVI reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday, but lowered its full-year profit view. Levi Strauss dropped 4.7% to $15.19 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday, but lowered its full-year profit view. Levi Strauss dropped 4.7% to $15.19 in the after-hours trading session. Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY is expected to release financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2023 ended August 31, 2022 before the opening bell today. Shares of Tilray Brands jumped by more than 30% on Thursday after President Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform, which mentioned pardoning 'all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.' The company’s stock also climbed 10.8% to $4.32 in the pre-market trading session.

