ConAgra Brands Q1 Earnings Surpass Street View

ConAgra Brands Inc CAG reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 9.5% year-on-year to $2.90 billion, beating the consensus of $2.85 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $0.57 beat the consensus of $0.52.

Adjusted gross profit rose 7.1% to $723 million. The gross margin decreased 58 basis points Y/Y to 24.8%, and the adjusted gross margin decreased 54 basis points to 24.9%.

Adjusted operating margin contracted 40 basis points Y/Y to 13.7%.

The company reported $741.6 million in selling, general, and administrative expenses, a 139.1% jump Y/Y.

Adjusted EBITDA of $547 million increased 9.1% Y/Y.

Cash and equivalents totaled $67.4 million as of August 28, 2022.

Outlook, reaffirmed: Conagra sees FY23 organic net sales growth of 4% - 5%.

Price Action: CAG shares are trading lower by 1.97% at $33.13 on the last check Thursday.

