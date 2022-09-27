United Natural Foods Opts For Symbotic's Warehouse Automation Systems

by

and have entered into a commercial agreement for software automation. Under the agreement, Symbotic's Artificial Intelligence powered robotics and software automation will be deployed in five of UNFI's distribution centers over the next four years.

In addition, UNFI has an option to implement Symbotic's warehouse automation systems in additional distribution centers.

Symbotic's automation system, with robotic case pick capabilities, is expected to help UNFI transform distribution centers to enhance capabilities and efficiency.

"We are excited to welcome UNFI as a customer and look forward to working with them to transform their distribution centers," said Michael J. Loparco, CEO of Symbotic.

Price Action: UNFI shares are trading higher by 2.76% at $39.50, and SYM is up 0.99% at $10.25 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

