United Natural Foods Opts For Symbotic's Warehouse Automation Systems

- United Natural Foods Inc UNFI and Symbotic Inc SYM have entered into a commercial agreement for software automation.
- Under the agreement, Symbotic's Artificial Intelligence powered robotics and software automation will be deployed in five of UNFI's distribution centers over the next four years.
- In addition, UNFI has an option to implement Symbotic's warehouse automation systems in additional distribution centers.
- Symbotic's automation system, with robotic case pick capabilities, is expected to help UNFI transform distribution centers to enhance capabilities and efficiency.
- "We are excited to welcome UNFI as a customer and look forward to working with them to transform their distribution centers," said Michael J. Loparco, CEO of Symbotic.
- Price Action: UNFI shares are trading higher by 2.76% at $39.50, and SYM is up 0.99% at $10.25 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
