ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 21, 2022 4:23 AM | 1 min read
General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Stitch Fix SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Stitch Fix shares fell 1.7% to $4.64 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect H.B. Fuller Company FUL to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $945.72 million after the closing bell. H.B. Fuller shares fell 0.1% to $60.67 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. ALPN reported a $100 million common stock offering. Alpine Immune Sciences shares fell 1.4% to $7.25 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lennar Corporation LEN to have earned $4.91 per share on revenue of $9.03 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lennar shares fell 0.4% to $76.61 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer DiscretionaryHomebuildingStocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas