General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.

Stitch Fix SFIX reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Stitch Fix shares fell 1.7% to $4.64 in the after-hours trading session.

reported a wider-than-expected loss for its fourth quarter and issued weak Q1 sales guidance. Stitch Fix shares fell 1.7% to $4.64 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller Company FUL to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $945.72 million after the closing bell. H.B. Fuller shares fell 0.1% to $60.67 in after-hours trading.

