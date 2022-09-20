ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Ford, Apogee Enterprises And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 20, 2022 4:40 AM | 1 min read
Ford, Apogee Enterprises And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $344.64 million before the opening bell. Apogee Enterprises shares gained 1.7% to $40.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Ford Motor Company F previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and said inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will run about $1.0 billion higher than originally expected. The company also projects to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at end of third quarter lacking certain parts presently in short supply. Ford shares dropped 4.6% to $14.25 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX to post a quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $489.02 million after the closing bell. Stitch Fix shares gained 0.2% to $5.02 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • O2Micro International Limited OIIM shares surged in after-hours trading after the company announced receipt of a revised preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company. O2Micro shares climbed 6.8% to $3.15 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Cognex Corp CGNX boosted its guidance for the third quarter ahead of its analyst day, which is scheduled for Tuesday. Cognex shares gained 5.8% to $44.15 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas