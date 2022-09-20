Ford, Apogee Enterprises And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $344.64 million before the opening bell. Apogee Enterprises shares gained 1.7% to $40.00 in after-hours trading.

Ford Motor Company F previewed the effect of parts shortages on the company in the third-quarter and said inflation-related supplier costs during the third quarter will run about $1.0 billion higher than originally expected. The company also projects to have about 40,000 to 45,000 vehicles in inventory at end of third quarter lacking certain parts presently in short supply. Ford shares dropped 4.6% to $14.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX to post a quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $489.02 million after the closing bell. Stitch Fix shares gained 0.2% to $5.02 in after-hours trading.

