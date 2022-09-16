ñol

Bowlero Rolls On To Profit In Q4; Top-Line Beats Street View

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 16, 2022 9:49 AM | 1 min read
Bowlero Rolls On To Profit In Q4; Top-Line Beats Street View
  • Bowlero Corp BOWL reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 68.3% year-on-year, to $267.72 million, beating the consensus of $195.17 million.
  • Same-store revenue expanded 53% versus the pre-pandemic performance.
  • Gross profit rose 114.2% Y/Y to $82.5 million with a gross margin of 30.8%.
  • Operating margin was 17.3%, and operating income for the quarter was $46.3 million versus $8.3 million last year.
  • The company held $132.2 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2022. Net cash generated from operating activities during the quarter totaled $34.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $82.4 million increased 94.8% Y/Y, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.8%.
  • Net income for the quarter was $6.9 million versus a loss of $(13.5) million the previous year.
  • Price Action: BOWL shares are trading higher by 0.76% at $12.59 on the last check Friday.

