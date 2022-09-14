Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• ImmunoPrecise Antibodies IPA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Li-Cycle Holdings LICY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $10.63 million.

• Global X Guru Index ETF GURU is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $9.37 million.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation TNP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $162.74 million.

• BRP DOOO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• RF Industries RFIL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $21.85 million.

• MamaMancini's Holdings MMMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $23.00 million.

• IronNet IRNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $7.55 million.

• IDW Media Holdings IDW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.59 million.

• LightPath Technologies LPTH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $9.14 million.

• High Tide HITI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $69.24 million.

