ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Core & Main, Planet Labs And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 13, 2022 4:31 AM | 1 min read
Core & Main, Planet Labs And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Core & Main shares gained 3.7% to $25.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Oracle Corporation ORCL posted downbeat earnings for its first quarter. However, the company issued positive commentary on revenue growth expectations for the coming quarters. Oracle shares gained 1.4% to $78.19 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM to post quarterly earnings $0.41 per share on revenue of $38.18 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Evolution Petroleum shares rose 1.3% to $7.09 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Planet Labs PBC PL reported better-than-expected Q2 results and boosted its FY23 sales guidance. Planet Labs shares jumped 10.5% to $5.99 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK reported pricing of $20 million public offering of common stock and warrants. Codiak BioSciences shares dipped 12.6% to $1.46 in pre-market trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas