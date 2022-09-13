With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Core & Main shares gained 3.7% to $25.40 in after-hours trading.
- Oracle Corporation ORCL posted downbeat earnings for its first quarter. However, the company issued positive commentary on revenue growth expectations for the coming quarters. Oracle shares gained 1.4% to $78.19 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM to post quarterly earnings $0.41 per share on revenue of $38.18 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Evolution Petroleum shares rose 1.3% to $7.09 in after-hours trading.
- Planet Labs PBC PL reported better-than-expected Q2 results and boosted its FY23 sales guidance. Planet Labs shares jumped 10.5% to $5.99 in the pre-market trading session.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK reported pricing of $20 million public offering of common stock and warrants. Codiak BioSciences shares dipped 12.6% to $1.46 in pre-market trading.
