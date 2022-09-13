With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Core & Main, Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Core & Main shares gained 3.7% to $25.40 in after-hours trading.

Oracle Corporation ORCL posted downbeat earnings for its first quarter. However, the company issued positive commentary on revenue growth expectations for the coming quarters. Oracle shares gained 1.4% to $78.19 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum Corporation EPM to post quarterly earnings $0.41 per share on revenue of $38.18 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Evolution Petroleum shares rose 1.3% to $7.09 in after-hours trading.

