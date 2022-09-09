U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Friday.

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 1.01% to 32,096.33 while the NASDAQ rose 1.65% to 12,057.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.21% to 4,054.75.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication services shares jumped by 1.8% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Playtika Holding Corp. PLTK, up 9% and Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG up 8%.



In trading on Thursday, utilities shares rose by just 0.5%.



Top Headline



Equities Trading UP



MOGU Inc. MOGU shares shot up 34% to $2.70 after the company announced a $10 million repurchase program.

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. ZS got a boost, shooting 18% to $182.21 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.

Zai Lab Limited ZLAB shares were also up, gaining 17% to $50.50.

Equities Trading DOWN

Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR shares tumbled 13% to $50.25 after the company presented its Phase 1 data for TCR therapy targeting PRAME.



Shares of Intellinetics, Inc. INLX were down 15% to $6.76.

Intellinetics has been uplisted to NYSE.



TPI Composites, Inc. TPIC was down, falling 12% to $16.54.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 3.2% to $86.23, while gold traded up 0.3% at $1,724.70.



Silver traded up 0.9% to $18.615 on Friday while copper rose 0.8% to $3.5540.





Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.7%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.5%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 1.7%. The German DAX gained 1.5%, French CAC 40 rose 1.6% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 1.8%.



Industrial production in France dropped by 1.6% from a month ago in July versus a revised 1.2% increase in June, while industrial production in Spain gained by 5.3% year-over-year in July.

Economics

Wholesale inventories in the US rose by 0.6% from a month ago to $900.7 billion in July, versus an initial estimate of a 0.8% increase.



Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.



Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller will speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 96,959,160 cases with around 1,074,780 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,484,720 cases and 528,120 deaths, while France reported over 34,663,100 COVID-19 cases with 154,430 deaths. In total, there were at least 612,754,590 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,512,830 deaths.