Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, recorded gains, surpassing the $20,000 level this morning.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, moving past the $1,700 mark on Friday.

Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Solana SOL/USD and Ripple XRP/USD, also traded higher this morning.

Ravencoin RVN/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap increased to $1.03 trillion, recording a 24-hour rise of 5%. BTC was trading higher by around 7.1% to $20,631, while ETH climbed by around 4.8% to $1,707 on Friday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from The Kroger Co. KR and ABM Industries Incorporated ABM, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:



Gainers

Ravencoin RVN/USD

Price: $0.04434

24-hour gain: 22%

OKB OKB/USD

Price: $16.39

24-hour gain: 17.1%

Arweave AR/USD

Price: $11.09

24-hour gain: 13.7%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $5.08

24-hour gain: 13.4%

Bitcoin Gold BTG/USD

Price: $26.15

24-hour gain: 11.7%

Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD

Price: $130.10

24-hour gain: 10.4%



Losers

TerraClassicUSD USTC/USD

Price: $0.04108

24-hour drop: 11%

Helium HNT/USD

Price: $4.88

24-hour drop: 6%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $4.98

24-hour drop: 4.6%

Terra Classic LUNC/USD

Price: $0.0005014

24-hour drop: 4.3%