RH, Asana And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 4:15 AM | 1 min read
RH, Asana And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects DocuSign, Inc. DOCU to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $602.34 million. DocuSign shares dropped 0.2% to $55.06 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Asana, Inc. ASAN reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales guidance. Asana shares jumped 18.7% to $22.60 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting RH RH to have earned $8.48 per share on revenue of $968.42 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares rose 0.3% to $258.80 in after-hours trading.

  • GameStop Corp. GME reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and also announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to bring more customers to the digital asset space. GameStop shares surged 10.2% to $26.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ to post quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $232.71 million after the closing bell. Zumiez shares fell 0.1% to $27.75 in after-hours trading.

