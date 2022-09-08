With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects DocuSign, Inc. DOCU to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $602.34 million. DocuSign shares dropped 0.2% to $55.06 in the after-hours trading session.

to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $602.34 million. DocuSign shares dropped 0.2% to $55.06 in the after-hours trading session. Asana, Inc. ASAN reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales guidance. Asana shares jumped 18.7% to $22.60 in the pre-market trading session.

reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales guidance. Asana shares jumped 18.7% to $22.60 in the pre-market trading session. Analysts are expecting RH RH to have earned $8.48 per share on revenue of $968.42 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares rose 0.3% to $258.80 in after-hours trading.

