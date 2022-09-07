by

NIO Inc NIO reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 21.8% year-on-year, to RMB 10.3 billion ($1.54 billion), beating the consensus of $1.43 billion.

reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 21.8% year-on-year, to RMB 10.3 billion ($1.54 billion), beating the consensus of $1.43 billion. Q2 vehicle deliveries increased 14.4% Y/Y to 25,059 units.

Vehicle sales grew 21% Y/Y to RMB9.57 billion ($1.43 billion), and the vehicle margin contracted 360 basis points to 16.7%.

Gross profit for the quarter decreased 14.8% to RMB1.34 billion ($200.1 million) and the gross margin contracted by 560 basis points to 13%.

Loss from operations widened to RMB(2.85) billion or $(424.8) million.

The company held $8.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.20) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.17).

Outlook : NIO sees Q3 vehicle deliveries of 31,000 – 33,000.

: NIO sees Q3 vehicle deliveries of 31,000 – 33,000. The company expects Q3 revenue of RMB12.845 billion ($1.918 billion) – RMB13.598 billion ($2.030 billion), against the consensus of $2.320 billion.

Price Action: NIO shares are trading lower by 3.97% at $16.43 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

NIO shares are trading lower by 3.97% at $16.43 in premarket on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.