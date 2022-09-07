ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

NIO Clocks Mixed Q2 Performance, Q3 Outlook Lags Expectations

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 6:39 AM | 1 min read
NIO Clocks Mixed Q2 Performance, Q3 Outlook Lags Expectations
  • NIO Inc NIO reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 21.8% year-on-year, to RMB 10.3 billion ($1.54 billion), beating the consensus of $1.43 billion.
  • Q2 vehicle deliveries increased 14.4% Y/Y to 25,059 units.
  • Vehicle sales grew 21% Y/Y to RMB9.57 billion ($1.43 billion), and the vehicle margin contracted 360 basis points to 16.7%.
  • Gross profit for the quarter decreased 14.8% to RMB1.34 billion ($200.1 million) and the gross margin contracted by 560 basis points to 13%.
  • Loss from operations widened to RMB(2.85) billion or $(424.8) million.
  • The company held $8.1 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.20) missed the analyst consensus of $(0.17).
  • Outlook: NIO sees Q3 vehicle deliveries of 31,000 – 33,000.
  • The company expects Q3 revenue of RMB12.845 billion ($1.918 billion) – RMB13.598 billion ($2.030 billion), against the consensus of $2.320 billion.
  • Price Action: NIO shares are trading lower by 3.97% at $16.43 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading IdeasGeneral