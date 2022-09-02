U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August.

The Dow traded up 0.43% to 31,791.57 while the NASDAQ rose 0.20% to 11,808.72. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,984.23.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Energy shares rose by 1.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK, up 7% and Borr Drilling Limited BORR up 8%.



In trading on Friday, communication services shares fell by 0.7%.



Top Headline



Equities Trading UP



Cheetah Mobile Inc.. CMCM shares shot up 57% to $5.26 following effectiveness of its 1-for-5 reverse split.

Shares of PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD got a boost, shooting 45% to $5.09. PaxMedica Executive Chairman, Director Michael Derby reportED in Form4 filing the purchase of 95,000 shares at $5.25 per share.

Nano Labs Ltd NA shares were also up, gaining 43% to $6.43. Nano Labs reported the receipt of Nasdaq Hearings Panel's decision to grant request for continued listing.

Equities Trading DOWN

PolyPid Ltd. PYPD shares tumbled 78% to $1.19 after the company announced its SHIELD I study did not achieve its primary endpoint of reduction in surgical site infections and mortality.



Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH were down 49% to $26.63 amid post-IPO volatility.



Addentax Group Corp. ATXG was down, falling 37% to $19.00. Addentax shares tumbled 95% on Thursday following the company's uplisting and IPO.



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.2% to $88.47, while gold traded up 0.9% at $1,724.00.



Silver traded up 1.4% to $17.905 on Friday while copper fell 0.1% to $3.4055.





Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 1.4%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.4%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index surged 1%. The German DAX climbed 2.5%, French CAC 40 climbed 1.5% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index jumped 2%.



Producer prices in the Eurozone surged 4% month-over-month in July, recording the biggest increase in four months. The number of people registered as unemployed in Spain climbed by 40,428 month-over-month to 2.92 million in August. Germany’s trade surplus narrowed to €4.9 billion in July from €17.8 billion in the year-ago period.

Economics

The U.S. added 315,000 jobs last month, beating average economist estimates of 298,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate increased to 3.7%, missing the 3.5% level economists had projected. Wages were up 5.2% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from July.



U.S. factory orders dropped 1% month-over-month in July.



The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m.

