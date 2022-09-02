ñol

Dow Surges Over 100 Points As US Economy Adds 315,000 Jobs During August

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 10:12 AM | 3 min read
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning on Friday, following the release of jobs report for August.

The Dow traded up 0.43% to 31,791.57 while the NASDAQ rose 0.20% to 11,808.72. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,984.23.

Leading and Lagging Sectors


Energy shares rose by 1.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK, up 7% and Borr Drilling Limited BORR up 8%.


In trading on Friday, communication services shares fell by 0.7%.


Top Headline


The U.S. added 315,000 jobs last month, beating average economist estimates of 298,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate increased to 3.7%, missing the 3.5% level economists had projected. Wages were up 5.2% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from July.

 

Equities Trading UP


Cheetah Mobile Inc.. CMCM shares shot up 57% to $5.26 following effectiveness of its 1-for-5 reverse split.

 

Shares of PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD got a boost, shooting 45% to $5.09. PaxMedica Executive Chairman, Director Michael Derby reportED in Form4 filing the purchase of 95,000 shares at $5.25 per share.

 

Nano Labs Ltd NA shares were also up, gaining 43% to $6.43. Nano Labs reported the receipt of Nasdaq Hearings Panel's decision to grant request for continued listing.

 

Equities Trading DOWN

PolyPid Ltd. PYPD shares tumbled 78% to $1.19 after the company announced its SHIELD I study did not achieve its primary endpoint of reduction in surgical site infections and mortality.


Shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH were down 49% to $26.63 amid post-IPO volatility.


Addentax Group Corp. ATXG was down, falling 37% to $19.00. Addentax shares tumbled 95% on Thursday following the company's uplisting and IPO.


Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.2% to $88.47, while gold traded up 0.9% at $1,724.00.


Silver traded up 1.4% to $17.905 on Friday while copper fell 0.1% to $3.4055.



Euro zone


European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 1.4%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.4%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index surged 1%. The German DAX climbed 2.5%, French CAC 40 climbed 1.5% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index jumped 2%.


Producer prices in the Eurozone surged 4% month-over-month in July, recording the biggest increase in four months. The number of people registered as unemployed in Spain climbed by 40,428 month-over-month to 2.92 million in August. Germany’s trade surplus narrowed to €4.9 billion in July from €17.8 billion in the year-ago period.

 

Economics

 

U.S. factory orders dropped 1% month-over-month in July.


The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m.

COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 96,465,120 cases with around 1,072,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,442,500 cases and 527,930 deaths, while France reported over 34,547,840 COVID-19 cases with 154,130 deaths. In total, there were at least 608,971,030 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,499,070 deaths.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

