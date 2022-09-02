Gainers
- Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO shares jumped 63.4% to close at $8.35 after dropping 34% on Wednesday. Hempacco's common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday. The company had planned to offer 1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6 per share for total gross proceeds of $6 million.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT climbed 61.4% to close at $23.65.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX surged 58.7% to settle at $5.57.
- Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. FMTX jumped 51% to close at $20.24 after Novo Nordisk announced it will acquire the company for $20 per share in cash.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY surged 46.9% to close at $20.58 on Thursday. ShiftPixy announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SHPH shares surged 36.2% to close at $52.40 amid post-IPO volatility. The company priced its IPO at $8.125 per unit.
- Kuke Music Holding Limited KUKE jumped 32.9% to close at $1.13.
- Nutanix, Inc. NTNX gained 29.1% to close at $22.34 after the company reported better-than-expected sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong revenue forecast.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM climbed 28.6% to close at $0.3060. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced a 1:25 share consolidation to meet Nasdaq listing criteria.
- Eyenovia, Inc. EYEN gained 25.2% to settle at $2.04.
- Twin Disc, Incorporated TWIN jumped 24.6% to close at $11.59 after the company posted a profit for the fourth quarter.
- Immuneering Corporation IMRX rose 24.6% to settle at $6.95.
- Immuneering, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.44 per share.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA gained 23.2% to close at $2.18 after the company announced it has entered into a purchase agreement with Arena Business Solutions for up to $15 million of the company's common stock.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA jumped 22.4% to close at $4.75.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT rose 22.4% to close at $3.01.
- Purple Innovation, Inc. PRPL jumped 20.3% to settle at $3.44 after the company announced the acquisition of Intellibed.
- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AGIO gained 20% to close at $30.59. Agios Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. HOWL jumped 19.6% to settle at $6.05. Werewolf Therapeutics initiated patient dosing in a Phase 1/1b clinical trial evaluating WTX-124, its lead INDUKINET molecule targeting IL-2 for the treatment of solid tumors.
- RiceBran Technologies RIBT gained 18.6% to close at $2.74. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD climbed 18.2% to close at $3.50. PaxMedica Executive Chairman, Director Michael Derby reported in Form4 filing purchase of 95,000 shares at $5.25 per share.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE jumped 14.3% to close at $36.70. Belite Bio recently announced it has commenced enrollment for the US Phase 3 clinical trial of LBS-008 in patients with Stargardt Disease.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. TRQ rose 13.9% to close at $31.30. Rio Tinto Group announced plans to acquire full ownership of Turquoise Hill Resources for C$43 per share in cash.
- Bright Green Corporation BGXX shares rose 12.3% to close at $1.55 after gaining around 33% on Wednesday.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC gained 10.4% to close at $6.59. RBC Capital maintained Bausch Health Companies with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $4.5 to $8.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY climbed 8.4% to settle at $24.90. Stifel initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $40 today.
- DXC Technology Company DXC gained 7.8% to settle at $26.70.
- Snap Inc. SNAP jumped 7% to close at $11.64 after multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock. The company on Wednesday announced restructuring plans and a workforce reduction.
- Five Below, Inc. FIVE rose 6.3% to close at $135.92 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
Losers
- Addentax Group Corp. ATXG shares dropped 95.4% to close at $30.00 following the company's uplisting and IPO.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT dipped 52.2% to settle at $0.2200 after the company announced an equity distribution agreement to offer and sell up to $14.7 million shares of common stock.
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV dropped 46.9% to settle at $0.1222 on continued weakness after the company recently announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.
- Okta, Inc. OKTA declined 33.7% to close at $60.60 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY23 financial guidance. Several analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY fell 28.8% to close at $14.42.
- Semtech Corporation SMTC shares fell 27.2% to close at $33.65 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Cowen & Co. and Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock.
- Nogin, Inc. NOGN dropped 25.7% to close at $2.5050.
- MongoDB, Inc. MDB shares fell 25.3% to close at $241.11 after the company issued earnings guidance below analyst estimates.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ fell 24.8% to close at $1.91 after surging 63% on Wednesday.
- Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR dipped 24.7% to close at $3.20.
- Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN declined 19.9% to close at $4.75.
- C3.ai, Inc. AI fell 19.3% to close at $14.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. BLBX dropped 19.3% to settle at $0.96.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. CDAK declined 19.1% to settle at $1.74 after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $6 to $2.
- Akerna Corp. KERN dipped 19% to settle at $0.1248.
- Genesco Inc. GCO fell 18.4% to close at $46.16 as the company lowered FY23 forecast.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC declined 18% to close at $2.09.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG dropped 17.2% to settle at $1.59.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 16.4% to close at $1.22. Nuwellis shares jumped 121% on Wednesday after the company announced new clinical data demonstrating 100% survival at 30 days following the use of ultrafiltration in high-risk postoperative coronary artery bypass grafting patients.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL dipped 16% to close at $6.53 after surging 33% on Wednesday.
- Liquidia Corporation LQDA fell 15.8% to close at $4.86 after Wedbush downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and lowered its price target from $4 to $3.
- GitLab Inc. GTLB dipped 15.6% to close at $50.53.
- Lands' End, Inc. LE declined 15.3% to settle at $11.70 after the company issued Q3 EPS and sales and FY22 EPS guidance below estimates.
- HashiCorp, Inc. HCP fell 14.4% to close at $30.26.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. PTN declined 14.3% to close at $4.30.
- Veeva Systems Inc. VEEV fell 14% to settle at $171.42 after the company issued Q3 and FY23 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Mobilicom Limited MOB declined 13.8% to close at $2.69 after gaining around 28% on Wednesday.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX shares fell 13.8% to close at $5.55 after surging around 19% on Wednesday.
- Samsara Inc. IOT fell 13% to close at $12.94 following Q3 results.
- Signet Jewelers Limited SIG fell 12% to close at $57.50 following Q2 results.
- Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC PSNY fell 11.9% to close at $6.89. Polestar reported H1 sales of $1.04 billion.
- Ciena Corporation CIEN dipped 10.4% to settle at $45.48 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Enovix Corporation ENVX declined 10% to close at $19.92.
- Vicor Corporation VICR fell 10% to settle at $64.05.
- Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC fell 9.6% to close at $18.03.
- KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE declined 9.6% to close at $17.37.
- DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN fell 8.9% to close at $38.33.
- Zscaler, Inc. ZS fell 8.6% to close at $145.57.
- Stem, Inc. STEM declined 8.4% to close at $14.40.
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 7.7% to close at $139.37 following a late Wednesday filing by the company that revealed that the U.S. government has communicated to it the need to secure a license for exporting its powerful AI processors such as the A100 and the yet-to-be-released H100 chips to China. This would prevent the export of these chips to China, one of its key markets.
- Smartsheet Inc. SMAR fell 7.4% to close at $30.82.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. THMO fell 7% to close at $0.2284 after gaining 11% on Wednesday. ThermoGenesis, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.20 per share.
- Hormel Foods Corporation HRL fell 6.6% to close at $46.98 after the company posted downbeat Q3 earnings and lowered FY22 earnings forecast.
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. MPWR dipped 6.1% to close at $425.47.
- SentinelOne, Inc.S fell 5.9% to close at $25.70 after reporting Q2 results.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE fell 4.7% to close at $4.85 after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD fell 3% to close at $82.33 following news that the chipmakers were slapped with certain chip export restrictions to China.
