U.S. stocks pared losses, with the Dow Jones turning higher toward the end of trading on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 0.08% to 31,534.26 while the NASDAQ fell 0.90% to 11,709.66. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.26% to 3,944.60.



Also check this: Fear & Greed Index Drops Further As US Stocks Record Losses For Fourth Straight Session



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares rose by 1.3% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima EDN, up 6% and Cadiz Inc. CDZI up 3%.



In trading on Thursday, energy shares tumbled by 2.6%.



Top Headline



The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 52.8 in August from 53 in June.

Equities Trading UP

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. FMTX shares shot up 49% to $20.00 after Novo Nordisk announced it will acquire the company for $20 per share in cash.

shares shot up 49% to $20.00 after Novo Nordisk announced it will acquire the company for $20 per share in cash. Shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY got a boost, shooting 50% to $21.00. ShiftPixy announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

got a boost, shooting 50% to $21.00. ShiftPixy announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split. Nutanix, Inc. NTNX shares were also up, gaining 26% to $21.73 after the company reported better-than-expected sales results for its fourth quarter and issued strong revenue forecast.

Equities Trading DOWN

Semtech Corporation SMTC shares tumbled 30% to $32.33 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Cowen & Co. and Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock.

shares tumbled 30% to $32.33 after the company issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Cowen & Co. and Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock. Shares of Okta, Inc. OKTA were down 35% to $59.51 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY23 financial guidance. Several analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.

were down 35% to $59.51 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 and FY23 financial guidance. Several analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT was down, falling 48% to $0.2405 after the company announced an equity distribution agreement to offer and sell up to $14.7 million shares of common stock.



Also check out: Why Nuwellis Surged Over 121%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday



Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 3.6% to $86.29, while gold traded down 1% at $1,708.70.



Silver traded down 1.1% to $17.68 on Thursday while copper fell 3.2% to $3.4075.





Euro zone



European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 1.8%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.86%, while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.02%. The German DAX dropped 1.6%, French CAC 40 fell 1.48% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 1.19%.



The unemployment rate in the Eurozone dropped to a record low of 6.6% in July from revised 6.7% in the prior month, while Eurozone manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 49.6 in August from an initial reading of 49.7.



The S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 47.3 in August versus a preliminary reading of 46, while French manufacturing PMI climbed to 50.6 in August from a preliminary estimate of 49. The S&P Global/BME German manufacturing PMI was revised lower to 49.1 in August versus a preliminary level of 49.8, while Italian manufacturing PMI declined to 48 in August from 48.5 a month ago.

Economics

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 5 thousand to 232 thousand in the week ended August 27th.

Non-farm labor productivity declined an annualized 4.1% in the second quarter, while unit labor costs rose by 10.2%.

The S&P Global US manufacturing PMI was revised higher to 51.5 in August from a preliminary reading of 51.3.

The ISM manufacturing PMI fell to 52.8 in August from 53 in June.

U.S. construction spending dropped 0.4% from the prior month to an annual rate of $1.78 billion in July.

U.S. natural-gas supplies climbed 61 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Check out this: US Stocks End August On Weak Note Amid Low Volatility



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 96,347,970 cases with around 1,071,420 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,436,330 cases and 527,910 deaths, while France reported over 34,529,200 COVID-19 cases with 154,090 deaths. In total, there were at least 608,296,570 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,496,480 deaths.