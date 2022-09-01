Gainers
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE shares climbed 121.3% to close at $1.46 on Wednesday after the company announced new clinical data demonstrating 100% survival at 30 days following the use of ultrafiltration in high-risk postoperative coronary artery bypass grafting patients.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. GRNQ gained 62.8% to close at $2.54.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. YRD jumped 54.6% to close at $1.09 after reporting unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited GFAI rose 34.6% to close at $0.3639. Guardforce AI named its new Chairman, CFO, CTO.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL jumped 33.3% to close at $7.77.
- Bright Green Corporation BGXX gained 32.7% to close at $1.38.
- Akerna Corp. KERN gained 29% to close at $0.1540.
- Mobilicom Limited MOB shares gained 27.9% to close at $3.12. Mobilicom recently reported closing of initial public offering.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited BNR rose 20.6% to close at $3.92 following Q2 results.
- Allakos Inc. ALLK rose 20.1% to close at $4.85. Allakos recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.90 per share.
- SuperCom Ltd. SPCB gained 19.6% to close at $0.3981. The company was recently announced it was awarded a $33 million national electronic monitoring contract with a EU member country.
- MDJM Ltd MDJH gained 19.3% to settle at $2.1590. MDJM recently said it acquired Fernie Castle Hotel.
- ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX shares climbed 18.6% to close at $6.44.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC gained 18.1% to close at $2.55. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly sales.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc. BHC surged 16.6% to close at $5.97.
- Miromatrix Medical Inc. MIRO gained 15.1% to settle at $3.36.
- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA gained 14.8% to close at $3.8001.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD gained 14.1% to close at $119.78.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED climbed 13.3% to close at $2.56 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN gained 12.8% to close at $4.93.
- Hour Loop, Inc. HOUR rose 12.4% to close at $4.25 after jumping 15% on Tuesday. Hour Loop recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.01 per share.
- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT climbed 12.3% to close at $16.27 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO jumped 10.1% to close at $0.6749.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL rose 9.7% to close at $0.4795.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK gained 9.2% to close at $4.76.
- Snap Inc. SNAP rose 8.7% to close at $10.88 after the company announced restructuring plans to increase focus on community growth, revenue growth and augmented reality. The company said it will reduce the size of its team by roughly 20%.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 7.8% to settle at $24.96.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA shares rose 7.4% to close at $0.3040. Kala Pharmaceuticals recently said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB gained 7.2% to close at $5.50 after Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform and raised its price target from $6.50 to $8.
- Zai Lab Limited ZLAB jumped 6.6% to close at $46.21.
- Baidu, Inc. BIDU gained 4.6% to close at $143.97. Baidu, on Tuesday, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
Losers
- NewAge, Inc. NBEV shares dipped 36.2% to close at $0.23 on Wednesday after the company announced it filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.
- Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO fell 34.3% to settle at $5.11. Hempacco's common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday. The company had planned to offer 1 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $6 per share for total gross proceeds of $6 million.
- Mobile Global Esports Inc. MGAM fell 31.7% to close at $3.62 after jumping 104% on Tuesday.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY dropped 26.7% to settle at $0.1401 after the company announced a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO declined 22.2% to close at $0.3188.
- Daktronics, Inc. DAKT fell 22.1% to close at $3.20 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and reported a 6.3% year-over-year drop in orders.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD fell 21.5% to close at $2.96.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY shares fell 21.3% to close at $9.53 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates and guided a Q2 comparable sales decline of approximately 26%. The company also announced cost optimization plans, which include job cuts and a discontinuation of three of its nine labels. Additionally, the company filed for a stock shelf offering.
- Express, Inc. EXPR fell 20.8% to close at $1.52 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued guidance.
- Ambarella, Inc. AMBA fell 19.7% to close at $67.88 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued guidance. Summit Insights Group downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold.
- Check-Cap Ltd. CHEK dipped 17.7% to close at $0.35 after reporting Q2 results.
- Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS fell 17.4% to close at $7.64. Alpha Tau Medical recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.03 per share.
- Azure Power Global Limited AZRE declined 16.7% to settle at $3.59. Credit Suisse recently downgraded the stock from Outperform to Underperform and lowered its price target from $22 to $5.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited ASLN dropped 16.1% to settle at $0.62. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.19 per share.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG fell 15.4% to close at $1.92.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO fell 14.8% to close at $0.1462 after gaining around 17% on Tuesday.
- Big Lots, Inc. BIG dipped 14.6% to settle at $20.57. Big Lots recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV dropped 14.4% to settle at $11.28.
- TMC the metals company Inc. TMC fell 12.6% to close at $0.9788 after surging 33% on Tuesday.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN fell 12.4% to close at $0.4076.
- A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK fell 12.4% to close at $30.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- ObsEva SA OBSV fell 12.2% to close at $0.1796. ObsEva recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.39 per share.
- JOANN Inc. JOAN fell 10.7% to close at $7.10 after B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform.
- PVH Corp PVH shares dipped 10.5% to settle at $56.25 as the company reported a decline in Q2 earnings, announced job cuts and issued weak outlook. The company said it now sees revenue dropping this year, versus a prior forecast projection for a gain. PVH also announced the resignation of Trish Donnelly, CEO of PVH Americas & Calvin Klein Global.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA fell 9% to close at $6.61.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE fell 8.4% to close at $3.82 after jumping more than 20% on Tuesday.
- TAL Education Group TAL dropped 8.4% to settle at $5.78.
- Chewy, Inc. CHWY fell 8.2% to close at $34.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- HP Inc. HPQ fell 7.7% to close at $28.71 after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and lowered its full-year earnings guidance.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS fell 7.1% to close at $0.6246 after dropping 4% on Tuesday.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB fell 6.9% to close at $2.85.
- IHS Holding Limited IHS declined 6.5% to settle at $6.48.
- The Gap, Inc. GPS dropped 5.5% to settle at $9.14. Cowen & Co maintained Gap with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $12 to $10.
- IDW Media Holdings, Inc. IDW fell 5.2% to close at $1.82.
- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST fell 4.9% to close at $1.4450. Aquestive received FDA tentative approval for Libervant in seizure clusters management.
