Okta Inc OKTA shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported second-quarter results and issued guidance below analyst estimates.

Q2 Results: Okta said second-quarter revenue increased 43% year-over-year to $452 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $430.68 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of 10 cents per share, which was improved from a net loss of 11 cents per share year-over-year.

Outlook: Okta expects third-quarter revenue to be between $463 million and $465 million versus the estimate of $463.99 million. Full-year revenue is expected to be between $1.812 billion and $1.82 billion versus the estimate of $1.82 billion.

Okta expects a third-quarter adjusted net loss between 24 cents and 25 cents per share. The company anticipates a full-year adjusted net loss between 70 cents and 73 cents per share.

Analyst Assessment: Several analysts adjusted ratings and cut price targets on the stock following the company's quarterly results.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley downgraded Okta from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $155 to $85.

Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens maintained Okta with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $130 to $125.

Needham analyst Alex Henderson downgraded Okta from Buy to Hold.

JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh maintained Okta with a Market Outperform and lowered the price target from $165 to $145.

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala downgraded Okta from Overweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $93 price target.

OKTA Price Action: Okta is making new 52-week lows on Thursday.

The stock was down 18.2% at $74.75 at time of publication.

Photo: Aaron Parecki from Flickr.