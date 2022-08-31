by

reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 9.6% year-on-year to $263.86 million, beating the consensus of $250.84 million. Retail segment gross comparable store sales increased 15%. Retail sales rose 12.4%, and wholesale sales decreased 16.6%.

Gross profit rose 5.8% Y/Y to $63.5 million with a margin of 24%.

Operating loss for the quarter expanded to $(47.9) million.

EPS loss was $(1.01) versus $(0.85) a year ago.

& Noble Education held $16.64 million in cash and equivalents as of July 30, 2022. Net cash used in operating activities totaled $(28.9) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss expanded to $(33.4) million from $(24.5) million last year.

Barnes & Noble sees FY23 adjusted EBITDA of $30 million - $40 million. BNED expects the challenges within its wholesale business, including constrained used book inventory and higher inflationary pressures on wages and freight, to persist.

BNED shares traded higher by 13.2% at $2.56 on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Company

