With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Donaldson Company, Inc DCI to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $880.24 million before the opening bell. Donaldson shares rose 0.7% to $53.25 in after-hours trading.

HP Inc. HPQ reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and lowered its full-year earnings guidance. HP shares dropped 6.3% to $29.13 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Five Below, Inc. FIVE to have earned $0.79 per share on revenue of $682.74 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Five Below shares fell 0.4% to $129.00 in after-hours trading.

