ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Brown-Forman, Donaldson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 31, 2022 4:22 AM | 1 min read
Brown-Forman, Donaldson And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Donaldson Company, Inc DCI to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $880.24 million before the opening bell. Donaldson shares rose 0.7% to $53.25 in after-hours trading.
  • HP Inc. HPQ reported weaker-than-expected sales results for its third quarter and lowered its full-year earnings guidance. HP shares dropped 6.3% to $29.13 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Five Below, Inc. FIVE to have earned $0.79 per share on revenue of $682.74 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Five Below shares fell 0.4% to $129.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • PVH Corp. PVH reported a decline in Q2 earnings, announced job cuts and issued weak outlook. The company said it now sees revenue dropping this year, versus a prior forecast projection for a gain. PVH also announced the resignation of Trish Donnelly, CEO of PVH Americas & Calvin Klein Global. PVH shares dropped 3.7% to $60.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $977.76 million before the opening bell. Brown-Forman shares rose 1.8% to $74.82 in after-hours trading.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Stocks To WatchStocks to WatchEarningsNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas