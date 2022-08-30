ñol

HP, Best Buy And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 30, 2022 4:49 AM | 1 min read
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $10.24 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares fell 0.6% to close at $73.70 on Monday.
  • HEICO Corporation HEI reported better-than-expected sales results for its third quarter on Monday. HEICO shares gained 3.5% to $161.37 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting HP Inc. HPQ to have earned $1.04 per share on revenue of $15.70 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares fell 0.1% to $31.49 in pre-market trading.

  • Before the opening bell, Baidu, Inc. BIDU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion. Baidu shares gained 2.1% to $150.40 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. BIG to post a quarterly loss at $2.47 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares rose 3% to $22.19 in pre-market trading.

