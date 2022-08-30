With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $10.24 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares fell 0.6% to close at $73.70 on Monday.

HEICO Corporation HEI reported better-than-expected sales results for its third quarter on Monday. HEICO shares gained 3.5% to $161.37 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting HP Inc. HPQ to have earned $1.04 per share on revenue of $15.70 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares fell 0.1% to $31.49 in pre-market trading.

