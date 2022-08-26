Ubiquiti Registers 7% Revenue Decline In Q4 As The Pandemic, Supply Chain Crisis Weighed On Its Business

- Ubiquiti Inc UI reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 7.3% year-on-year to $443.1 million, beating the consensus of $386.97 million. Revenue grew 23.8% Q/Q.
- Segments: Enterprise Technology revenue grew 9.6% Y/Y to $344.5 million. Service Provider Technology revenue decreased 39.7% Y/Y to $98.6 million.
- Margin: The gross margin contracted 1,000 bps to 38.3%, driven by higher shipping costs, increased components costs, and increased tariffs.
- Non-GAAP EPS of $1.54 beat the consensus of $1.21.
- During Q4, Ubiquiti continued to experience a disruption in the supply chain due to the pandemic and the global supply chain crisis leading to its inability to fulfill customer orders and has increased its cost base.
- Dividend: The board declared a $0.60 per share cash dividend, payable on September 13, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 6, 2022.
- The company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends of at least $0.60 per share during each quarter of FY23.
- Price Action: UI shares closed higher by 0.94% at $318.86 on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.