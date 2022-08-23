ñol

JD.com Shares Are Moving Higher After Q2 Earnings: Here's Why

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 23, 2022 11:39 AM | 1 min read
JD.com Shares Are Moving Higher After Q2 Earnings: Here's Why

JD.com Inc JD shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

JD said second-quarter revenue increased 5.4% year-over-year to RMB267.6 billion ($40 billion), which beat average analyst estimates of $38.63 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. Product revenues jumped 2.9% year-over-year, while service revenues increased by 21.9%.

The Chinese e-commerce company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 40 cents per share.

JD said it ended the quarter with $30.9 billion in cash and equivalents.

"JD.com's resilient business model, industry-leading supply chain capabilities and efficient operations helped us deliver solid quarterly results amidst ongoing challenges in the external environment," said Lei Xu, CEO of JD.com.

JD.com is China's second-largest e-commerce company after Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA in terms of gross merchandise volume. The company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners as part of its Retail-as-a-Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

See Also: Why XPeng Stock Is Tapping The Brakes Today

JD Price Action: JD has a 52-week high of $81.24 and a 52-week low of $41.56.

The stock was up 2.84% at $56.89 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Daniel Cukier from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

