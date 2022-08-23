Phibro Animal Health's Earnings Outlook

Phibro Animal Health PAHC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-08-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Phibro Animal Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38.

Phibro Animal Health bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 9.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Phibro Animal Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.33 0.29 0.31 EPS Actual 0.33 0.37 0.25 0.32 Price Change % -9.11% 7.02% 4.11% -2.93%

Stock Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health were trading at $17.99 as of August 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.26%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Phibro Animal Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.