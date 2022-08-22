Dlocal Shares Slide After Q2 Results, Registered ~72% Revenue Growth

- Dlocal Ltd DLO reported second-quarter revenue growth of 71.6% year-over-year to $101.2 million, beating the consensus of $98.53 million.
- Total Payment Volume reached $2.4 billion in Q2, an increase of 67% Y/Y.
- The net revenue retention rate reached 157% for Q2. Revenue from New Merchants was $8.7 million.
- EPS was $0.10, in line with the consensus of $0.10.
- The gross margin contracted by 825 bps to 49.1%, and the operating margin was 34.7%, compared to 32.1% in 2Q21.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 47% Y/Y to $38.2 million, and margin contracted to 37.7% from 44% in 2Q21.
- As of June 30, 2022, dLocal had $454 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.
- “Our business has shown resilience and sustained growth, supported by the diversity of our merchants across industry verticals, geographies, and products. This, combined with our strong cash generation, gives us confidence that we are uniquely positioned to fulfill our long-term growth strategy while navigating a challenging and uncertain global macro environment,” stated Sebastian Kanovich, CEO.
- Price Action: DLO shares are trading lower by 9.35% at $26.85 during the post-market session on Monday.
