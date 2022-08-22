ñol

Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Okta Shares Are Rising After Hours

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 22, 2022 4:55 PM | 1 min read
Why CrowdStrike, Zscaler And Okta Shares Are Rising After Hours

Shares of several cybersecurity companies are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW shares jumped on the company's better-than-expected financial results. Palo Alto also issued strong guidance and announced a three-for-one stock split.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWDZscaler Inc ZS and Okta Inc OKTA are among the cybersecurity-related stocks moving after hours. 

  • PANW Revenue: $1.55 billion beat estimate of $1.54 billion
  • PANW EPS: $2.39, up from $1.60 year-over-year.

Palo Alto said it expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be between $1.535 billion and $1.555 billion versus average analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. The company expects full-year revenue to be between $6.85 billion and $6.9 billion versus average analyst estimates of $6.74 billion.

Palo Alto also announced that its board approved and declared a three-for-one stock split in the form of a stock dividend. The record date is set as Sept. 6. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis on Sept. 14.

See Also: After-Hours Alert: Why Palo Alto Networks Stock Is Surging

CRWD, ZS, OKTA Price Action: CrowdStrike was up 2.91% in after hours, while Zscaler was up 1.81% and Okta was up 1.72%. 

Photo: Pete Linforth from Pixabay.

