World Wrestling Entertainment Q2 Revenue Tops Estimate; Raises Guidance

- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc WWE reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 24% year-on-year, to $328.20 million, beating the consensus of $315.52 million.
- The operating expenses for the quarter rose 26% to $196.9 million.
- The operating margin was 21.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 50% to $69.3 million.
- The company held $443.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $56.9 million, and the free cash flow was $9.5 million.
- Adjusted OIBDA increased 34% Y/Y to $91.5 million, and the margin increased to 28% from 26%.
- EPS for the quarter was $0.58 versus $0.34 last year.
- The company has revised its previously issued financial statements due to findings during the investigation of alleged misconduct by former Chairman and CEO Vincent K. McMahon and another former executive.
- Related: WWE's Vince McMahon Is Back In The Hot Seat: New SEC Filing Reveals More Information Amid Misconduct Investigation
- Outlook: World Wrestling raised its FY22 adjusted OIBDA outlook to $370 million - $385 million from the prior view of $360 million - $375 million.
- For Q3, the company estimates adjusted OIBDA of $70 million - $80 million.
- Price Action: WWE shares are trading higher by 1.84% at $73.50 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.