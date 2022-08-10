Dow Jumps 500 Points; Crude Oil Down 1%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of inflation data.

The Dow traded up 1.56% to 33,284.48 while the NASDAQ rose 2.59% to 12,817.34. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.93% to 4,202.16.



Leading and Lagging Sectors



Communication Services shares climbed 3.1% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. CSSE, up 29% and Taboola.com Ltd. TBLA up 22%.



In trading on Wednesday, utilites shares rose by just 0.1%.



Top Headline



Equities Trading UP



BioAtla, Inc. BCAB shares shot up 40% to $5.03 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.



Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD got a boost, shooting 35% to $73.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 sales guidance above estimates. Additionally, multiple analysts raised their price target on the stock.



Velo3D, Inc. VLD shares were also up, gaining 34% to $4.79 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.



Equities Trading DOWN

OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX shares tumbled 26% to $16.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates. Several analysts also lowered their price targets on the stock.



Shares of Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX were down 37% to $2.22 after the company said its stockholders approved merger with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.



Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. OMIC was down, falling 37% to $2.79 following Q2 results. Goldman Sachs and B of A Securities also downgraded the stock.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $89.86, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,813.10.



Silver traded up 1.1% to $20.71 on Wednesday while copper rose 1.7% to $3.6455.





Euro zone



European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 0.99%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 0.42% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.51%. The German DAX rose 1.31%, French CAC 40 rose 0.71% and Italy’s FTSE MIB Index jumped 1.04%.

Annual inflation rate in Germany fell to 7.5% in July from 7.6% in June, while annual inflation rate in Italy declined to 7.9% year-on-year in July compared to the 36-year high of 8% in the previous month.



Economics

The annual inflation rate in the US eased to 8.5% in July from more than 40-year high level of 9.1% in June, and compared to market expectations of 8.7%. Compared to the prior month, the CPI came in unchanged during July, after climbing to a 17-year high of 1.3%.

Data on wholesale inventories for June will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The second estimate of wholesale inventories is an increase of 1.9% in June, which is unchanged versus the first estimate.



US crude oil inventories climbed by 5.458 million barrels to 432 million barrels in the week ended August 5th, the Energy Information Administration said.



The Treasury will auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.



The U.S. Treasury budget statement for July will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.



COVID-19 Update

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 94,128,900 cases with around 1,059,640 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 44,190,690 cases and 526,820 deaths, while France reported over 34,117,880 COVID-19 cases with 152,820 deaths. In total, there were at least 591,503,840 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 6,442,480 deaths.