Bitcoin, Ethereum Notch Losses; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Wednesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 10, 2022 2:34 AM | 2 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, fell below the $23,000 level, after recording steady growth over the previous few sessions.

The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also lost steam, with the crypto dropping below the $1,700 level.

Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Ripple XRP/USD also recorded losses today.

Nexo NEXO/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Celsius CEL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.08 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 3.8%. BTC was trading lower by around 3.9% to $22,866, while ETH dipped around 5.3% to $1,678 on Wednesday.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Fox Corporation FOX, The Walt Disney Company DIS and The Wendy's Company WEN, scheduled for release today.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Nexo NEXO/USD

Price: $0.8215
24-hour gain: 5.5%

  • UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $4.98
24-hour gain: 4.1%

  • PAX Gold PAXG/USD

Price: $1,786.07
24-hour gain: 0.4%

  • Dai DAI/USD

Price: $0.9998
24-hour gain: 0.1%

  • Tether USDT/USD

Price: $1.00
24-hour gain: 0.1%

 

Losers

  • Celsius CEL/USD

Price: $1.78
24-hour drop: 12.4%

  • STEPN GMT/USD

Price: $0.9278
24-hour drop: 11.7%

  • Oasis Network ROSE/USD

Price: $0.09739
24-hour drop: 10.7%

  • Kusama KSM/USD

Price: $58.63
24-hour drop: 10%

  • Helium HNT/USD

Price: $8.36
24-hour drop: 9.7%

