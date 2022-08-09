The global casino and hotel leader, Wynn Resorts Limited WYNN is set to report its second quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.
Earnings Outlook: Today’s reporting comes after the company’s three main competitors reported their quarterly earnings. Those companies are Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS, MGM Resorts International MGM and Caesars Entertainment Inc. CZR.
It is noteworthy that all three companies followed the same trend when reporting earnings, by missing the consensus analysts' estimates for earnings per share (EPS) but beating the estimated quarterly revenue.
One main area of concern for Wynn is its properties in China – Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace – due to nationwide COVID-19 lockdowns. For many months, China was under a strict lockdown, which caused operating revenues to significantly decrease at those properties.
Last quarter, the company reported a 31.18% year-over-year decrease in operating revenue from Wynn Palace, and a 24.42% decrease from Wynn Macau. Investors will be watching to see how much the properties lost in the second quarter of this year and if lockdowns are still affecting the resorts.
Also Read: This Oil Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Tesla, Ford, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Disney, Apple And Bitcoin
Last quarter, Wynn missed analysts' estimates for both its quarterly revenue and EPS, with $953.334 million and –$1.210, respectively.
Analysts are taking an optimistic approach to the company’s second quarter results, with improved estimates for both metrics. Analysts are estimating revenues of $980.850 million and an EPS of –$1.010.
Price Action: Wynn shares are down 1.84% as the share price has lowered to $64.68 during Tuesday’s trading session, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Courtesy of Scott Webb on Unsplash
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.