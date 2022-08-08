Recap: Blucora Q2 Earnings

Blucora BCOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blucora missed estimated earnings by 4.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.99 versus an estimate of $1.04.

Revenue was up $2.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blucora's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 1.27 -0.45 -0.37 1.14 EPS Actual 1.06 -0.29 -0.26 1.28 Revenue Estimate 325.09M 166.23M 165.88M 252.00M Revenue Actual 307.55M 178.33M 174.17M 254.31M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Blucora management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.71 and $1.9 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Blucora visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.