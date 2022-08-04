'I Had More Kids In Q2 Than They Made Cars!' Said Elon Musk About This EV Maker

The Tesla Inc TSLA CEO and richest man in the world Elon Musk isn’t shy of trolling others on his Twitter Inc TWTR account.

Musk's more than 102 million followers witnessed him make fun of global elites such as Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, criticized former president Donald Trump’s social media website Truth Social and shared a meme of Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal’s face on former Soviet Union dictator Joseph Stalin.

Musk’s jokes continued on Thursday, this time taking aim at rival electric vehicle maker, Lucid Group Inc LCID.

What Happened: Lucid reported its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, missing analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines. What’s worse, the company lowered its production guidance from 12,000-14,000 to 6,000-7000 — and said it delivered just 679 cars in the second quarter.

For comparison, Tesla produced 258,000 and delivered 254,000 vehicles in the second quarter.

“I had more kids in Q2 than they made cars!” The billionaire tweeted on Thursday in response to Lucid’s production.

Why It Matters: Musk has been vocal about the declining U.S fertility rate, “I mean, I’m doing my part haha,” he said after it was revealed in May that he had twins with top NeuraLink executive Shivon Zilis.

Musk and ex-girlfriend Grimes (who was born Claire Boucher) introduced their second child shortly before the twins were revealed.

Musk has a total of nine living children with three different women.

