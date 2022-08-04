AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC is set to deliver its second-quarter earnings report on Thursday after the closing bell. If Imax Corp IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond was right in his assertion on Monday, AMC should have powerful earnings.
What Happened: Last week, IMAX released its quarterly report, missing earnings expectations, though it beat analyst expectations on revenues. Gelfond, following the report, appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” to say that the movie theater business is “smoking” due to an impressive lineup of summer blockbusters.
Related: IMAX Chief Says Movie Theater Business Is 'Smoking' - What That Could Mean For Upcoming AMC, Cinemark Earnings
Additionally, Gelfond stated in the same interview that his business was only performing 5% worse than it did in the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
If AMC was under the same scope, then the company could expect to do revenues of $1.43 billion this period. In the second quarter of 2019, AMC booked $1.506 billion in total revenues.
AMC's stock boomed 34.08% over the past five trading days leading up to its much-anticipated earnings report, which may indicate that investors are getting ready to "pounce" and cause the short squeeze that was hinted at — and AMC CEO Adam Aron commented on in early July.
"Know this: 1. I always keep my word. 2. I’ve said publicly a pounce would not happen before Second Quarter 2022 earnings are announced. 3. Press release issued today that Q2 earnings to be announced on Thurs, August 4. Read between those lines," Aron tweeted on July 7.
Read more: Wen Pounce? AMC Entertainment CEO Hints At Crushing Short Sellers: Here's When The Squeeze Could Be On
Here’s What The Street Is Expecting: The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.23 (+67.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.18B (+166.3% Y/Y).
With two upward revisions over the previous quarter for both EPS and revenue, three downward adjustments for EPS, and four downward revisions for revenue, analysts' expectations are mixed ahead of the report.
It is important to note that AMC has beaten earnings on top and bottom lines for the last four quarters.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.