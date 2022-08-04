Wrangler, Lee Parent Posts Mixed Q2 Earnings

- Kontoor Brands Inc KTB reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 25.1% year-on-year to $614 million, missing the consensus of $618.20 million.
- The company attributed the sales growth to the strength in the U.S., in both the Digital and wholesale channels.
- Revenue in the U.S. increased 40% Y/Y, and International revenue fell 18%.
- Global revenue from the Wrangler brand increased 34% Y/Y, and the Lee brand grew 10%.
- EPS of $1.09 beat the consensus of $1.00.
- The gross profit margin for the quarter contracted 260 basis points Y/Y to 43.5%. The operating margin expanded 730 basis points to 14.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 152% to $88.7 million.
- Kontoor Brands held $145.3 million in cash and equivalents as of July 2, 2022. Cash provided by operating activities for the six months totaled $99.4 million.
- Inventories as of June 2022 climbed 33% Y/Y to $537.9 million.
- "In a highly dynamic macroeconomic environment, supply chain challenges and inflationary pressures accelerated during the quarter," said Chair & CEO Scott Baxter.
- Outlook: Kontoor Brands expects FY22 revenue to increase 6% (prior guidance 10%).
- The company lowered FY22 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.40 - $4.50 from $4.75 - $4.85, above the consensus of $4.23.
- "Looking forward, we anticipate that macro conditions will remain challenging, particularly as retailer inventories are rebalanced and inflation weighs on overall consumer demand," added Baxter.
- Price Action: KTB shares are trading higher by 2.63% at $38.85 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Via Company
