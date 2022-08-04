Aptiv Cuts FY22 Forecast On Q2 Earnings Miss

- Aptiv PLC APTV reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 7% year-on-year to $4.06 billion, missing the consensus of $4.09 billion.
- Revenue rose 9% adjusted for currency exchange and commodity movements.
- Revenue in North America rose 21%, South America fell 30%, Europe grew 4%, and Asia increased 2%, which includes a decline of 2% in China.
- Operating expenses rose 12.4% Y/Y to $3.9 billion. The adjusted operating margin was 5.3%, with an Adjusted operating income of $213 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of $365 million.
- Cash used in operating activities amounted to $(107) million in the six months. The company held $4.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.22 missed the analyst consensus of $0.58.
- "While our long-term business outlook has never been better, we are mindful of persistent inflation and macro headwinds, particularly in Europe," said Kevin Clark, chairman, and CEO.
- Outlook: Aptiv expects FY22 adjusted EPS of $3.05 - $3.55 (prior view $3.90 - $4.80), versus the consensus of $3.85.
- APTV expects FY22 net sales of $17 billion - $17.3 billion (prior view $17.75 billion - $18.15 billion), versus the consensus of $17.75 billion.
- It expects FY22 adjusted EBITDA of $2.16 billion - $2.31 billion (prior view $2.415 billion - $2.695 billion).
- Price Action: APTV shares traded lower by 6.00% at $103.16 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
