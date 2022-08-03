Vericel: Q2 Earnings Insights

Vericel VCEL reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vericel missed estimated earnings by 58.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was down $2.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 8.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vericel's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.12 0.14 -0.03 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.15 0.09 -0.11 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 34.31M 48.98M 38.07M 36.67M Revenue Actual 36.07M 47.59M 34.51M 39.52M

