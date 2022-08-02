by

IDEXX Laboratories Inc IDXX reported Q2 revenues of $861 million, an increase of 4% Y/Y on a reported basis and 6.5% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $864.61 million.

U.S. same-store clinical visits at veterinary practices declined 3% Y/Y compared to the prior year period clinical visit growth of 13%, which included benefits from increases in new pet ownership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gross margin of 59.7% increased 50 basis points as reported and was flat on a comparable basis.

The operating margin was 20.8%, down from 31.4%, including a 900 basis point impact related to $80 million in discrete R&D investments, higher travel costs, and inflationary impacts.

Comparable EPS was $1.58, a decrease of 30% Y/Y, missing the consensus of $1.65.

Guidance: IDEXX Laboratories lowered its FY22 sales forecast to $3.31 - $3.39 billion, down from $3.39 billion - $3.47 billion and the consensus of $3.42.

Price Action: IDXX shares are down 3.89% at $382.64 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

