BP, Caterpillar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from several big companies, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. CAT to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $14.38 billion before the opening bell. Caterpillar shares rose 1% to $196.85 in after-hours trading.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Monday. However, Pinterest shares rose sharply in after-hours trading after Elliott Investment Management announced they are now Pinterest's largest investor. Pinterest shares jumped 21.4% to $24.27 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD to have earned $1.03 per share on revenue of $6.53 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. AMD shares rose 0.6% to $97.40 in after-hours trading.
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and also raised its revenue guidance for FY22. ZoomInfo shares surged 11.3% to $42.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- BP Plc BP boosted its dividend after reporting a sharp rise in profits for the second quarter. The company also announced plans to repurchase $3.5 billion of shares over the next three months. BP shares rose 1.5% to $29.48 in the after-hours trading session.
