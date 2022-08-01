ñol

PerkinElmer Offloads Applied, Food & Enterprise Services Businesses For ~$2.5B

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
August 1, 2022 7:59 AM | 1 min read
  • New Mountain Capital, a growth-oriented investment firm, has agreed to acquire PerkinElmer Inc's PKI Applied, Food, and Enterprise Services businesses for up to $2.45 billion.
  • The business is a carve-out from the Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment of PerkinElmer.
  • The acquired business includes PerkinElmer's OneSource laboratory and field services, a portfolio of atomic spectroscopy, molecular spectroscopy, chromatography instruments, consumables, and reagents serving biopharma, food, environmental & safety, and applied end markets. 
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q1 of 2023.
  • Q2 Earnings: PerkinElmer's Q2 revenues reached 1.23 billion, flat Y/Y, and 8% non-COVID organic growth, beating the consensus of $1.20 billion.
  • The company reported an adjusted EPS of $2.32, down from $2.83 a year ago, beating the consensus of $2.02.
  • Guidance: PerkinElmer forecasts Q3 sales of $1.02 billion - $1.03 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.40 - $1.45, compared to the consensus of $1.01 billion and $1.34, respectively.
  • For FY22, the company raised its revenue guidance to $4.60 billion - $4.64 billion and adjusted EPS to $7.80 - $7.90, up from previous guidance of $4.56 billion - $4.63 billion and $7.15 - $7.45 versus the consensus of $4.58 billion and $7.33, respectively.
  • Price Action: PKI shares are up 1.42% at $155.35 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

