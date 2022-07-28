- United States Steel Corporation X reported second-quarter net sales growth of 25.2% year-over-year to $6.29 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion.
- Adjusted EPS improved to $3.86 from $3.67 in 2Q21, missing the consensus of $3.87.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 26% Y/Y to $1.62 billion, and margin expanded by 16 bps to 25.7%.
- United States Steel’s Net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date totaled $1.68 billion, compared to $1.1 billion a year ago. Free cash flow was $1.05 billion.
- Total operating expenses increased by 26.2% Y/Y to $5.04 billion.
- The company held cash, and cash equivalents of $3.1 billion, as of June 30, 2022.
- Total Steel Shipments for the quarter declined slightly by 0.74% Y/Y.
- The company repurchased $400 million of its common stock during the quarter. The third quarter of 2022 to date, it has repurchased $127 million. The Board of Directors has authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program to commence in Q3.
- Dividend: The company declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, August 8, 2022.
- “While some consumer-oriented markets like automotive and appliance are softer, line pipe and energy demand is accelerating. We have demonstrated a commitment to achieving and maintaining a strong balance sheet, a supportive debt maturity profile, and a balanced approach to capital allocation,” commented U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt.
- Price Action: X shares are trading higher by 4.15% at $22.60 during the post-market session on Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.