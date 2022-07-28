Announcing a new $500 million stock buyback authorization

Second quarter net earnings of $978 million. Reported net earnings per diluted share of $3.42

Record second quarter adjusted net earnings of $1,104 million. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $3.86

Record second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1,620 million

United States Steel Corporation X reported second quarter 2022 net earnings of $978 million, or $3.42 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings was $1,104 million, or $3.86 per diluted share. This compares to second quarter 2021 net earnings of $1,012 million, or $3.53 per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the second quarter 2021 was $1,050 million, or $3.67 per diluted share.

United States Steel Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2022 Results (Graphic: Business Wire)

Earnings Highlights Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 6,290 $ 5,025 $ 11,524 $ 8,689 Segment earnings (loss) before interest and income taxes Flat-Rolled 777 579 1,290 725 Mini Mill (a) 270 284 548 416 U. S. Steel Europe 280 207 544 312 Tubular 107 — 184 (29 ) Other (12 ) 14 (5 ) 22 Total segment earnings before interest and income taxes $ 1,422 $ 1,084 $ 2,561 $ 1,446 Other items not allocated to segments (168 ) (50 ) (189 ) 13 Earnings before interest and income taxes $ 1,254 $ 1,034 $ 2,372 $ 1,459 Net interest and other financial costs (8 ) 59 (18 ) 392 Income tax expense 284 (37 ) 530 (36 ) Net earnings $ 978 $ 1,012 $ 1,860 $ 1,103 Earnings per diluted share $ 3.42 $ 3.53 $ 6.45 $ 4.02 Adjusted net earnings (b) $ 1,104 $ 1,050 $ 2,002 $ 1,332 Adjusted net earnings per diluted share (b) $ 3.86 $ 3.67 $ 6.95 $ 4.85 Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) (b) $ 1,620 $ 1,286 $ 2,957 $ 1,837 (a) Mini Mill segment added after January 15, 2021 with the purchase of the remaining equity interest in Big River Steel. (b) Please refer to the non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this document for the reconciliation of these amounts.

"Our record-best second quarter was driven by strong performance across our diverse operating segments," commented U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt. "As we continue to demonstrate the execution of our strategy, it is timely to reflect upon just how much progress we've made over the past twelve months, exhibiting continued record safety performance, generating nearly $6.7 billion of adjusted EBITDA and over $4 billion of free cash flow, building over $3 billion of cash, and returning nearly $850 million to stockholders, including July's buyback activity."

Burritt continued, "The bold decisions we have made to invest in our competitive advantages make us a stronger business that creates enduring value for our stockholders through the cycle. The well-timed acquisition of Big River Steel created a best-in-class sustainable Mini Mill segment representing nearly 30% of U. S. Steel's domestic flat-rolled steel EBITDA over the past twelve months. We invested in state-of-the-art electric arc furnace steelmaking through challenging energy dynamics and our Tubular segment is now profitably serving the resurging oil and gas markets. Our revitalized integrated operations are benefiting from our diverse end-market exposure and value-focused commercial strategy that leverages our deep customer relationships and lowest-cost iron ore capabilities to produce profitable steel solutions. In Europe, our Slovakian operations are navigating challenging conditions and continuing to implement resiliency plans and cost mitigation actions in the event of continued economic slowdown in the region."

Commenting on the Company's outlook, Burritt concluded, "We are bullish on U. S. Steel's future and confident in our ability to execute our Best for All® strategy. While some consumer-oriented markets like automotive and appliance are softer, line pipe and energy demand is accelerating. We have demonstrated a commitment to achieving and maintaining a strong balance sheet, a supportive debt maturity profile, and a balanced approach to capital allocation. We've completed our $800 million stock buyback authorization and are pleased to announce a new $500 million stock buyback authorization today. We are a ‘show me' story, which gives us the opportunity to continue to consider our stock as an attractive investment. Through passion and perseverance, we look forward to demonstrating the power of our strategy and the improvement in the value of our company."

Capital Allocation Update:

During the second quarter 2022, the Company repurchased $400 million of its common stock. Third quarter 2022 to date, the Company has repurchased $127 million, exhausting the remaining portion of the $500 million share repurchase program announced in January 2022. The Board of Directors has authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program to commence in the third quarter 2022 under which the Company's outstanding common stock may be repurchased from time to time at the discretion of management.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION PRELIMINARY SUPPLEMENTAL STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING STATISTICS Average realized price: ($/net ton unless otherwise noted) (a) Flat-Rolled 1,339 1,078 1,352 983 Mini Mill (b) 1,331 1,207 1,349 1,106 U. S. Steel Europe 1,217 905 1,162 831 U. S. Steel Europe (€/net ton) 1,142 750 1,064 689 Tubular 2,727 1,633 2,543 1,513 Steel shipments (thousands of net tons): (a) Flat-Rolled 2,365 2,326 4,312 4,658 Mini Mill (b) 615 616 1,122 1,063 U. S. Steel Europe 1,067 1,167 2,177 2,210 Tubular 136 105 264 194 Total Steel Shipments 4,183 4,214 7,875 8,125 Intersegment steel (unless otherwise noted) shipments (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled to USSE (iron ore pellets and fines) 82 223 82 439 Flat-Rolled to Mini Mill 23 — 23 — Mini Mill (b) to Flat-Rolled 110 125 199 186 Raw steel production (thousands of net tons): Flat-Rolled 2,424 2,485 4,629 5,066 Mini Mill (b) 750 747 1,351 1,257 U. S. Steel Europe 1,216 1,279 2,304 2,476 Tubular 168 114 324 207 Raw steel capability utilization: (c) Flat-Rolled 74 % 59 % 71 % 60 % Mini Mill (b) 91 % 91 % 83 % 84 % U. S. Steel Europe 98 % 103 % 93 % 100 % Tubular 75 % 51 % 73 % 46 % CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (dollars in millions) Flat-Rolled 112 93 229 167 Mini Mill (b) 179 20 390 56 U. S. Steel Europe 17 12 34 26 Tubular 3 22 7 34 Other Businesses — 1 — 1 Total $ 311 $ 148 $ 660 $ 284 (a) Excludes intersegment shipments. (b) Mini Mill segment added after January 15, 2021 with the purchase of the remaining equity interest in Big River Steel. (c) 2022 based on annual raw steel production capability of 13.2 million net tons for Flat-Rolled, 3.3 million for Mini Mill, 5.0 million net tons for U. S. Steel Europe and 0.9 million for Tubular. 2021 based on annual raw steel production capability of 17.0 million net tons for Flat-Rolled, 3.3 million for Mini Mill, 5.0 million net tons for U. S. Steel Europe and 0.9 million for Tubular.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $ 6,290 $ 5,025 $ 11,524 $ 8,689 Operating expenses (income): Cost of sales 4,661 3,678 8,484 6,752 Selling, general and administrative expenses 112 106 229 208 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 198 202 396 391 Earnings from investees (95 ) (35 ) (131 ) (49 ) Asset impairment charges 151 28 157 28 Gain on equity investee transactions — — — (111 ) Restructuring and other charges 17 31 34 37 Net gains on sale of assets (2 ) (15 ) (4 ) (15 ) Other gains, net (6 ) (4 ) (13 ) (11 ) Total operating expenses 5,036 3,991 9,152 7,230 Earnings before interest and income taxes 1,254 1,034 2,372 1,459 Net interest and other financial (benefits) costs (8 ) 59 (18 ) 392 Earnings before income taxes 1,262 975 2,390 1,067 Income tax expense (benefit) 284 (37 ) 530 (36 ) Net earnings 978 1,012 1,860 1,103 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — — Net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 978 $ 1,012 $ 1,860 $ 1,103 COMMON STOCK DATA: Net earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation Stockholders Basic $ 3.80 $ 3.75 $ 7.17 $ 4.25 Diluted $ 3.42 $ 3.53 $ 6.45 $ 4.02 Weighted average shares, in thousands Basic 257,267 269,872 259,348 259,668 Diluted 286,680 286,337 289,246 274,512 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ 0.02

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2022 2021 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Operating activities: Net earnings $ 1,860 $ 1,103 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 396 391 Asset impairment charges 157 28 Gain on equity investee transactions — (111 ) Restructuring and other charges 34 37 Loss on debt extinguishment 2 256 Pensions and other postretirement benefits (106 ) (46 ) Deferred income taxes 247 (77 ) Working capital changes (925 ) (429 ) Income taxes receivable/payable 229 47 Other operating activities (218 ) (96 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,676 1,103 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (660 ) (284 ) Acquisition of Big River Steel, net of cash acquired — (625 ) Proceeds from cost reimbursement government grants 53 — Proceeds from sale of assets 12 25 Other investing activities (7 ) (1 ) Net cash used in investing activities (602 ) (885 ) Financing activities: Repayment of short-term debt — (180 ) Revolving credit facilities - borrowings, net of financing costs — 50 Revolving credit facilities - repayments — (911 ) Issuance of long-term debt, net of financing costs 4 825 Repayment of long-term debt (73 ) (1,418 ) Net proceeds from public offering of common stock — 790 Common stock repurchased (522 ) — Proceeds from government incentives 82 — Other financing activities (39 ) (11 ) Net cash used in financing activities (548 ) (855 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (27 ) (9 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 499 (646 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 2,600 2,118 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 3,099 $ 1,472

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, (Dollars in millions) 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,035 $ 2,522 Receivables, net 2,602 2,089 Inventories 3,014 2,210 Other current assets 384 331 Total current assets 9,035 7,152 Operating lease assets 163 185 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,443 7,254 Investments and long-term receivables, net 778 694 Intangible, net 497 519 Goodwill 920 920 Other noncurrent assets 1,022 1,092 Total assets $ 19,858 $ 17,816 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 3,385 2,908 Payroll and benefits payable 488 425 Short-term debt and current maturities of long-term debt 54 28 Other current liabilities 641 491 Total current liabilities 4,568 3,852 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 119 136 Long-term debt, less unamortized discount and debt issuance costs 3,869 3,863 Employee benefits 206 235 Other long-term liabilities 805 627 United States Steel Corporation stockholders' equity 10,198 9,010 Noncontrolling interests 93 93 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,858 $ 17,816

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (In millions of dollars) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings and diluted net earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation, as reported $ 978 $ 3.42 $ 1,012 $ 3.53 $ 1,860 $ 6.45 $ 1,103 $ 4.02 Restructuring and other charges 17 31 34 37 Asset impairment charges 151 28 157 28 Other charges, net — 6 (2 ) 48 Gains on assets sold and previously held investments — (15 ) — (126 ) Debt extinguishment — — — 254 Adjusted pre-tax net earnings to United States Steel Corporation 1,146 1,062 2,049 1,344 Tax impact of adjusted items (a) (42 ) (12 ) (47 ) (12 ) Adjusted net earnings and diluted net earnings per share attributable to United States Steel Corporation (b) 1,104 1,050 2,002 1,332 Weight average diluted ordinary shares outstanding, in millions 286.7 $ 3.86 286.3 $ 3.67 289.2 $ 6.95 274.5 $ 4.85 (a) Tax effect of the adjustments was applied using a blended tax rate of 25%. (b) Diluted net earnings per share were adjusted by increasing adjusted net earnings by $3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and by $7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 for the adoption of ASU 2020-06 which assumes outstanding convertible notes are converted to shares at the beginning of the period. Note: The reported net earnings attributable to U. S. Steel for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the six months ended June 30, 2022 includes income tax benefits of $95 million and $7 million, respectively, from the reversals of net valuation allowances. These items were presented as adjustments to arrive at Adjusted net earnings attributable to U. S. Steel in prior period presentations. The reconciliations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 presented above have been recast to reflect the removal of these adjustments in accordance with Securities and Exchange Commission guidance.

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 978 $ 1,012 $ 1,860 $ 1,103 Income tax expense 284 (37 ) 530 (36 ) Net interest and other financial (benefits) costs (8 ) 59 (18 ) 392 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 198 202 396 391 EBITDA 1,452 1,236 2,768 1,850 Restructuring and other charges 17 31 34 37 Asset impairment charges 151 28 157 28 Other charges, net — 6 (2 ) 48 Gains on assets sold and previously held investments — (15 ) — (126 ) Adjusted EBITDA 1,620 1,286 2,957 1,837

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF PAST TWELVE MONTHS OF ADJUSTED EBITDA 3rd 4th 1st 2nd Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Total of the (Dollars in millions) 2021 2021 2022 2022 Four Quarters Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Net earnings attributable to United States Steel Corporation $ 2,002 $ 1,069 $ 882 $ 978 $ 4,931 Income tax expense 260 (54 ) 246 284 736 Net interest and other financial costs (benefits) 80 130 (10 ) (8 ) 192 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expense 196 204 198 198 796 EBITDA 2,538 1,349 1,316 1,452 6,655 Restructuring and other charges — 91 17 17 125 Asset impairment charges — 245 6 151 402 Other charges, net (12 ) 42 (2 ) — 28 Losses on assets sold and previously held investments 7 1 — — 8 Gain on sale of Transtar (506 ) — — — (506 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,027 $ 1,728 $ 1,337 $ 1,620 $ 6,712

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,676 $ 1,103 Net cash used in investing activities (602 ) (885 ) Cash used in dividends paid (26 ) (5 ) Free cash flow $ 1,048 $ 213

UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION OF PAST TWELVE MONTHS OF FREE CASH FLOW 3rd 4th 1st 2nd Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Total of the (Dollars in millions) 2021 2021 2022 2022 Four Quarters Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,502 $ 1,485 $ 771 $ 905 4,663 Net cash used in investing activities 449 (404 ) (352 ) (250 ) (557 ) Cash used in dividends paid (3 ) (15 ) (13 ) (13 ) (44 ) Free cash flow $ 1,948 $ 1,066 $ 406 $ 642 $ 4,062

We present adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share, earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures, as additional measurements to enhance the understanding of our operating performance. We believe that EBITDA, considered along with net earnings, is a relevant indicator of trends relating to our operating performance and provides management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results to the operating results of other companies.

Adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per diluted share are non-GAAP measures that exclude the effects of items that include: restructuring and other charges, asset impairment charges, gains on asset sold and previously held investments, debt extinguishment, tax impact of adjusted items, gain on sale of Transtar and other charges, net (Adjustment Items). Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain Adjustment Items. We present adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our ongoing operating performance and established trends affecting our core operations by excluding the effects of events that can obscure underlying trends. U. S. Steel's management considers adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA as alternative measures of operating performance and not alternative measures of the Company's liquidity. U. S. Steel's management considers adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA useful to investors by facilitating a comparison of our operating performance to the operating performance of our competitors. Additionally, the presentation of adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA provides insight into management's view and assessment of the Company's ongoing operating performance because management does not consider the Adjustment Items when evaluating the Company's financial performance. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a substitute for net earnings, earnings per diluted share or other financial measures as computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

We also present free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure of cash generated from operations, after any investing activity and dividends paid to stockholders. We believe that free cash flow provides further insight into the Company's overall utilization of cash. A condensed consolidated statement of operations (unaudited), condensed consolidated cash flow statement (unaudited), condensed consolidated balance sheet (unaudited) and preliminary supplemental statistics (unaudited) for U. S. Steel are attached.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "target," "forecast," "aim," "should," "plan," "goal," "future," "will," "may," and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, financial performance, the construction or operation of new and existing facilities, the timing, size and form of share repurchase transactions, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, changes in global supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, international trade duties and other aspects of international trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, statements regarding our greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. Our Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our Company's historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties described in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

References to "U. S. Steel," "the Company," "we," "us," and "our" refer to United States Steel Corporation and its consolidated subsidiaries, and references to "Big River Steel" refer to Big River Steel Holdings LLC and its direct and indirect subsidiaries unless otherwise indicated by the context.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company's customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

