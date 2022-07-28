Teladoc Health's Revised Outlook 'Implies More Downside' According To This Analyst

- Needham downgraded Teladoc Health Inc TDOC to Hold following the company's revised FY22 outlook, which now assumes the low end of their reiterated guidance, with potential for further downside.
- Teladoc maintained its previously issued FY22 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook.
- It expected revenue of $2.4 billion - $2.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $240 million - $265 million. However, based on current trends in the market, Teladoc said it now expects results to be toward the lower end of said ranges.
- Further downside stems from an elongating employer deal pipeline, implied churn in paid membership, and the elimination of 2H22 chronic condition enrollment upside, the analysts wrote.
- According to Needham, for TDOC to outperform the low end of guidance, consumer discretionary budgets must remain strong to drive excessive utilization of the DTC BetterHelp offering.
- This outcome is unlikely because of macro uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and deteriorating consumer sentiment.
- The issues could continue into FY23, pushing to the sidelines until signs of better pipeline conversion, stability in paid membership, and improvement in consumer sentiment are visible.
- Price Action: TDOC shares are down 18.9% at $35.08 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Courtesy Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.