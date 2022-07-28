Read How Keurig Dr Pepper Performed In Q2

by

reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13.2% year-on-year, to $3.55 billion, beating the consensus of $3.38 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales advanced 13.5% Y/Y.

Net sales for Coffee systems grew 8.5%, Packaged beverages increased 12.8%, Beverage Concentrates gained 22.7%, and Latin American Beverages climbed 26.5%.

Gross profit was nearly flat at $1.77 billion, with the margin at 50%. The operating margin was 16.1%, and operating income for the quarter fell 22.1% to $572 million.

Adjusted EPS of $0.39 was in line with the Street view.

The company held $554 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2022.

: Keurig Dr Pepper raised FY22 sales growth guidance to the low-double-digit range from the previous high-single-digit range. It reaffirmed its FY22 adjusted EPS growth outlook in the mid-single-digit range.

KDP shares traded higher by 2.94% at $38.20 on the last check Thursday.

