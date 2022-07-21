by

reported second-quarter FY22 sales of 38% year-on-year to $1.91 billion, beating the consensus of $1.87 billion. Consumer Packaging sales rose 65.6% Y/Y to $990 million, and Industrial Paper Packaging sales gained 19.5% to $727.4 million.

Gross profit rose 47.3% to $387 million. The gross margin expanded 120 basis points to 20.2%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 38.8% Y/Y to $178.9 million.

The operating margin was 10.3%, and the operating income was $197.5 million.

The company held $174.9 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2022. Cash generated from operations for six months was $184.5 million, and free cash flow was a provision of $40.3 million.

Base EPS of $1.76 beat the analyst consensus of $1.68.

Outlook : Sonoco sees Q3 EPS of $1.35 - $1.45, versus the consensus of $1.17.

: Sonoco sees Q3 EPS of $1.35 - $1.45, versus the consensus of $1.17. SON raised the FY22 Base EPS outlook to $6.20 - $6.30 (prior view $5.25 - $5.45), against the consensus of $5.71.

SON shares traded higher by 3.08% at $61.33 on the last check Thursday. Photo Via Company

