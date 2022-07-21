ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Sonoco Products Boosts FY22 Outlook On Solid Q2 Beat

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 21, 2022 12:31 PM | 1 min read
  • Sonoco Products Co SON reported second-quarter FY22 sales of 38% year-on-year to $1.91 billion, beating the consensus of $1.87 billion.
  • Consumer Packaging sales rose 65.6% Y/Y to $990 million, and Industrial Paper Packaging sales gained 19.5% to $727.4 million.
  • Gross profit rose 47.3% to $387 million. The gross margin expanded 120 basis points to 20.2%.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 38.8% Y/Y to $178.9 million.
  • The operating margin was 10.3%, and the operating income was $197.5 million.
  • The company held $174.9 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2022. Cash generated from operations for six months was $184.5 million, and free cash flow was a provision of $40.3 million.
  • Base EPS of $1.76 beat the analyst consensus of $1.68.
  • Dividend: Sonoco declared a $0.49 per share quarterly dividend, payable on September 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of August 10, 2022.
  • Outlook: Sonoco sees Q3 EPS of $1.35 - $1.45, versus the consensus of $1.17.
  • SON raised the FY22 Base EPS outlook to $6.20 - $6.30 (prior view $5.25 - $5.45), against the consensus of $5.71.
  • Price Action: SON shares traded higher by 3.08% at $61.33 on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading IdeasGeneral