Recap: BCB Bancorp Q2 Earnings

BCB Bancorp BCBP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BCB Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $544.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BCB Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.49 0.46 0.40 EPS Actual 0.56 0.61 0.47 0.45 Revenue Estimate 26.32M 26.22M 26.06M 25.50M Revenue Actual 24.47M 27.76M 25.93M 26.88M

