Recap: BCB Bancorp Q2 Earnings

BCB Bancorp BCBP reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BCB Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 3.57%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $544.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 7.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BCB Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.49
|0.46
|0.40
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.61
|0.47
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|26.32M
|26.22M
|26.06M
|25.50M
|Revenue Actual
|24.47M
|27.76M
|25.93M
|26.88M
To track all earnings releases for BCB Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews